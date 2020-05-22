Bulgarian National Bank puts into Circulation New Series of Banknotes

Business » FINANCE | May 22, 2020, Friday // 18:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank puts into Circulation New Series of Banknotes

The Bulgarian National Bank will put a new 10 Leva banknote into circulation on June 12, 2020. The overall design of the banknote will not be subject to any significant changes as compared to the 10 Leva banknotes which are already in circulation.

The changes are connected with the introduction of new security elements. The new banknote contains a mark for visually-impaired people. There is also a hologram stripe with optical effect- chess image of crowned lion in upright position. The banknote also contains a security thread which is built into the paper and changes its color from golden to green. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria