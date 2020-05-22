Bulgarian National Bank puts into Circulation New Series of Banknotes
The Bulgarian National Bank will put a new 10 Leva banknote into circulation on June 12, 2020. The overall design of the banknote will not be subject to any significant changes as compared to the 10 Leva banknotes which are already in circulation.
The changes are connected with the introduction of new security elements. The new banknote contains a mark for visually-impaired people. There is also a hologram stripe with optical effect- chess image of crowned lion in upright position. The banknote also contains a security thread which is built into the paper and changes its color from golden to green.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » IIB Places a New CZK-Denominated Bond under the MTN Programme
- » World Bank: 60 Million People Could be Pushed in Poverty Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- » Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Increased by 100 Million Euros in the First Quarter
- » Income of Bulgarians Increases by 12% for the First Quarter
- » IMF: The Incoming Economic Crisis is Worse than Expected
- » 16,500 Companies have Applied for the SMEs Grant Measure in Bulgaria