Bulgaria's National Library is Now Opened

The largest public library in the country resumed its work with readers on site in accordance with the established rules in the period of the emergency epidemic situation in strict compliance with the mandatory anti-epidemic measures.

"During the state of emergency, the library has not stopped working and maintaining constant contact with readers, providing them with free online services and a rich program of various sections, cultural events and virtual exhibitions. The provision of free electronic services is extended until the end of the emergency situation, "said Assoc. Prof. Krassimira Alexandrova, Director of the National Library" St. St. Cyril and Methodius ”.

She shared that there is great interest from people who are gradually returning to the reading rooms. "With the opening of the library on May 19 in just one day we issued 132 one-year reader cards, 488 orders were accepted and there are 4118 photocopied files in the execution of readers' applications," said Assoc. Prof. Alexandrova.

The National Library will work during the emergency epidemic situation from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm on weekdays and on Saturdays with pre-ordered library documents from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm. The stay in the reading rooms is limited to 3 hours. The books are daily disinfected in separate spaces.

Assoc. Prof. Krassimira Alexandrova told "Artefir" about the future work of libraries in the new conditions and summarized the results of the National Online Forum "Covid-19: the response of libraries", with which the cultural institution celebrated its patron saint's day and the professional day of the librarian.