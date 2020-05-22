Chilly Weather with Significant Clouds

Bulgaria: Chilly Weather with Significant Clouds pixabay.com

Today the clouds will often be significant. In some places, mainly in the mountainous regions of the country, it will rain for a short time. A moderate north-northwest wind will blow. It will remain relatively cool with maximum temperatures between 16° and 21°. In Sofia the maximum temperature will be around 16 °. 

In the mountains it will be partly cloudy, in the afternoon the clouds will be cumulus and cumulonimbus and in some places it will rain lightly. It will blow moderately, in the high and open parts, to strongly from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 10°, at 2000 meters - about 5°.

The Black Sea coast will be dominated by sunny weather. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but no precipitation is expected. It will blow a moderate wind from north-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be the same as the temperature of the sea water - about 16° - 18°. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.  

 

