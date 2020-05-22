May 22, Bulgaria: 2372 Proven Cases of COVID-19, 120 Total Deaths

The National Operational Headquarters released the latest data on the scale of the COVID-19 epidemic in Bulgaria on May 22 (Friday). "There are 41 new cases for yesterday. There are 11 of them in the hospital. 1450 tests have been done," said Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev. 

"There are 2372 proven cases. There is an increase of 1.8. The active cases are 1478," he said. "Eight of the cases were in Sofia yesterday," the professor explained. There are 17 new cases in Pazardzhik - from the auto parts factory.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus is 120 people.

