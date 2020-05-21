Facts About the COVID-19 that are NOT True

This is not a new disease. Coronaviruses have always existed

Coronaviruses have indeed been around for a long time. But just like animals and plants, viruses are evolving, recalls the Süddeutsche Zeitung. The currently known four strains of coronaviruses include 46 known virus species, as well as many subspecies that affect both mammals, birds and fish. Coronaviruses change rapidly, some of them infecting humans and causing severe and varied symptoms.

Before the SARS epidemic in 2002/03, two coronaviruses were known to infect humans - HCoV-229E and HCoV-OC43. They lead to colds and rarely cause complications. Newer coronaviruses, including SARS, MERS and Sars-CoV-2, have special characteristics that can be particularly dangerous to humans.

COVID-19 is not more dangerous than the seasonal flu

The two diseases are different. In severe cases, infection with the new coronavirus is more dangerous, affects more organs and leads to higher mortality from influenza.

The first organ affected by both diseases is the lung. Influenza no longer spreads, although in some cases it can lead to heart attacks or severe heart failure. COVID-19 affects almost all organs. The virus uses the enzyme ACE-2 (angiotensin converting enzyme) to attach to healthy cells throughout the body.

Collateral damage is more severe than the disease itself

Although Germany is relatively weakly affected by the pandemic, severe results are already in place: in the first three weeks of April, mortality increased by about 10% compared to the average over the same period in previous years. More than 5,294 people died.

However, not all of them died from COVID-19. Scheduled surgeries were canceled, many people were afraid to go to the hospital, even in cases of heart attacks, and isolation and fear of the virus caused a great deal of mental strain. All of these factors also lead to deaths. However, a comparison with Italy shows that the delayed introduction of measures there has also led to significantly more deaths.

We will find out the real collateral damage from the pandemic in August 2021 at the earliest. Then the Federal Statistical Office will present data on the causes of death in 2020. Until then, such statements remain mere conjecture.

Only Sweden is dealing wih the situation correctly. There are fewer cases there

Sweden has chosen its own path and refused to impose much of the anti-epidemic measures that other countries have imposed. And the results are there: 10,458 people died in the country in April - more than at any time in the month since 1993, when the Scandinavian country was hit hard by a flu epidemic.

Then 97 thousand people died in one year - a record number after the Spanish flu in 1918, recalls the newspaper "Die Welt".

The total death toll from COVID-19 in Sweden is 3,831, according to Johns Hopkins University. Most of the victims are from nursing homes. And all this in the presence of several features of the country that protect it from the wider spread of the infection, such as low population density and high self-discipline of the Swedes.

Mandatory immunization with dangerous vaccines is introduced

Anyone who launches such theses at the moment is creating an unfounded panic, writes FOCUS magazine. On one hand, people want to be protected from the new coronavirus, on the other hand, groups in society are protesting against a vaccine that has not yet been developed.

In Germany, there is no talk of mandatory immunization against COVID-19. On the contrary, Helge Brown, head of Merkel's office, said vaccination against the new coronavirus would not be mandatory. In addition, it is very likely that most people will choose to get vaccinated themselves. If 70% do it then the so-called herd immunity against the disease will develop. Only about 2% of parents in Germany are strongly against vaccines./dw.com