Bulgaria: Three Options for Schools in September

There are three options for the beginning of the new school year. The choice will depend on the epidemic situation, Bulgaria's Education Minister Krassimir Valchev said. If everything is normal, schools will open doors on September 15 as every year and this is the best option.

The second option is for only partial classes taking place in schools. It will be applied as a last resort, because the benefits and additional results of the option are controversial and the risk is high.

The third option is to use e-learning as in the current situation but with better organization. There is time to create learning platforms so that most children can learn synchronously, in virtual classrooms, Valchev explained./BNR