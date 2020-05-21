Bulgarian State Railways Signed a Contract with Siemens

May 21, 2020, Thursday
The Bulgarian State Railways, BDZ, signed a contract with Siemens Tron for the delivery of 10 new electric locomotives.

“This is the first contract, since 1987, under which BDZ provides for the delivery of new locomotives. It is also the first serious investment in new traction rolling stock in 15 years, after the acquisition of the Siemens rail cars,” said Minister of Transport Rosen Zhelyazkov.

The contract is for EUR 28.4 million, exclusive of VAT. For this sum, BDZ will receive, by the end of 2021, 10 new Siemens Smartron machines under extremely favourable operating conditions.

