Bulgarian State Railways Signed a Contract with Siemens
The Bulgarian State Railways, BDZ, signed a contract with Siemens Tron for the delivery of 10 new electric locomotives.
“This is the first contract, since 1987, under which BDZ provides for the delivery of new locomotives. It is also the first serious investment in new traction rolling stock in 15 years, after the acquisition of the Siemens rail cars,” said Minister of Transport Rosen Zhelyazkov.
The contract is for EUR 28.4 million, exclusive of VAT. For this sum, BDZ will receive, by the end of 2021, 10 new Siemens Smartron machines under extremely favourable operating conditions.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Lake Varna: Tons of Dead Fish at the Shore, What is the Reason?
- » The Sun Has Not Been This Quiet Since the Ice Age
- » Emergency Declared in Michigan - Two Dams Have Breached
- » A Huge Population is Likely to be Affected by a Strong Tropical Cyclon
- » Hurracanes are Becoming Stronger due to Climate Change
- » Bees: The Most Important Living Creatures on the Planet