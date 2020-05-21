Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov: Tourist Season will Start on 1st of June

Business » TOURISM | May 21, 2020, Thursday // 15:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov: Tourist Season will Start on 1st of June

“The tourist season will likely start on 1 June,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a meeting with tourist businesses. Boyko Borissov stated that, in practice, everything in the country is already functioning but that the disinfection measures have to be strictly observed.

“We have to live with the virus, one way or another, just as we live with many other diseases. It all depends on the businesses themselves and most of all that we give them the chance to work. We stand a chance of pulling through, especially if we are smart, wise and disciplined,” PM Borissov added.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria