Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov: Tourist Season will Start on 1st of June
“The tourist season will likely start on 1 June,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a meeting with tourist businesses. Boyko Borissov stated that, in practice, everything in the country is already functioning but that the disinfection measures have to be strictly observed.
“We have to live with the virus, one way or another, just as we live with many other diseases. It all depends on the businesses themselves and most of all that we give them the chance to work. We stand a chance of pulling through, especially if we are smart, wise and disciplined,” PM Borissov added.
