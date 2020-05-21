A New Test For COVID-19 Shows Results in 30 Minutes

One of the 18 research projects selected by the European Commission for financial support in the development of anti-coronavirus control has managed to justify the investments and is ready to launch a new system for high-precision rapid testing, which allows to obtain results for COVID -19 in half an hour.

This is the joint project for the HG nCoV19 test, in which public and private organizations from Ireland, Italy, Great Britain and China participate, BGNES reported. 

"It is good to see that these researchers have taken the challenge seriously, developed this new diagnostic system quickly and responded to our urgent call. It is very important to diagnose the coronavirus faster and more accurately, as this reduces the risk of further spread, "said Maria Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.  

It is reported that the new diagnostic system is highly accurate, mobile and allows to obtain a result in 30 minutes. The project manager, the Irish company HiberGene, has already received the necessary permission to supply the tests to the European market. 

The European Commission is actively investing in funding European and global research to combat the coronavirus, especially for diagnostic systems, vaccines and medicines. On May 4, € 7.4 billion was raised during the EU-initiated global online fundraising marathon for the global fight against COVID-19. 

