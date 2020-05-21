Daily Temperatures Will Drop, Short-Term Precipitations and Thunderstorms Are Expected

Sunny weather will prevail today. Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop, more significant in the afternoon. In many places there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms. There will be conditions for hail. In the afternoon from the northwest the precipitation will begin to stop and the clouds will break and decrease. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast and cold air will blow with it. Daily temperatures will drop and the maximum will be between 14 and 19 degrees, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure will increase, but will remain lower than the average for the month.

Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop over the mountains and in many places there will be intense short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the north-northeast and cold air will blow with it. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters will be about 14 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 8.

Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop over the Black Sea coast. There will be short-term rainfall with thunder. A moderate, temporarily strong, northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 16 and 19 degrees. The sea water temperature is 16-18. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.