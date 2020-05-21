May 21, Bulgaria: 2331 Cases of Coronavirus, 727 Persons are Cured
In the last 24 hours, 1912 samples were tested for coronavirus infection. 39 of them have a positive result. This was announced by the National Operational Headquarters this morning.
Thus, the total number of registered cases of the new coronavirus in our country is 2331. The active cases are 1484.
727 are cured persons.
The cases confirmed during the past 24 hours / a total of 39 / are distributed by districts as follows:
Blagoevgrad - 2;
Veliko Tarnovo - 1;
Vidin - 3;
Kyustendil - 1;
Lovech - 1;
Pazardzhik - 10;
Razgrad - 2;
Sofia - 14;
Yambol - 5.
287 patients with proven COVID-19 were hospitalized under medical supervision.
