Lake Varna: Tons of Dead Fish at the Shore, What is the Reason?

Tons of dead fish have covered a part of the shores of Lake Varna, according to a video posted on the Internet. The video was shot today on the southern shore of Varna Lake near the village of Konstantinovo.

Whether the dead fish has anything to do with faecal contamination remains to be seen because of the broken pipeline.

The Basin Directorate commented that samples are currently being taken, but it will take several days for results.

This is not the first case of mass extinction of fish in Varna Lake. There was a similar case at that time of the year 2 years ago - at the end of May 2018. Then the RIEW experts found that the reason for the mass extinction of fish was the low oxygen content (probably even lower in the bottom layer) and the high content of ammonium ions, which under certain conditions have a toxic effect on fish.

However, mass extinctions of fish in Lake Varna are usually observed in late August and early September, when the cause is also a lack of oxygen. Such cases are registered almost every year. Between 2011 and 2016, this happened every year

Whether this case is due to faecal contamination because of a broken pipeline or other factors remains to be seen.