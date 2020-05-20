Bulgarian Minister of Transport: There are Currently No 5G Networks in Bulgaria

There are no fifth-generation mobile communication networks (5G) operating in Bulgaria at this time, said Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov in a written answer to an MP's question.

Temporary permits have only been issued for the use of the 5G radio spectrum for testing. However, Rosen Zhelyazkov points out that 5G networks are a catalyst of digital transformation./BNR

