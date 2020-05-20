Government of Bulgaria Grants Financial Assistance to Western Balkans and Vietnam

The government of Bulgaria approved the granting of EUR 112,000 of financial assistance to the countries of the Western Balkans and Vietnam.

The money is for coping with the consequences of Covid-19 and will be used for the implementation of 6 projects in fulfillment of the Team Europe initiative - the global EU response to Covid-19.

The money will go to two sectors – health, and social and economic assistance with a focus on women, children, seniors and people with disabilities. Part of the money – EUR 33,000 – will go to build sensory integration therapy centres in Skopje and Ohrid in North Macedonia, EUR 34,000 – for a pulmonary hospital in Montenegro, EUR 12, 500 each for health centres in Mostar and Banja Luka, over EUR 10,000 for the renovation of a kindergarten in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina./BNR