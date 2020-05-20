French Infectious Specialist: There will be NO Second Wave of COVID-19

Business | May 20, 2020, Wednesday // 11:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: French Infectious Specialist: There will be NO Second Wave of COVID-19

French infectious disease specialist Didier Raoult said in a video posted on his YouTube channel that the new coronavirus is coming to an end, ruling out the emergence of a second wave of the epidemic that has killed more than 300,000 people around the world, despite the World Health Organization ‘confirming’ that the new virus may never disappear.

The new surprise, blown by the French doctor who heads the infectious diseases department at the Hospital of Marseille in France, comes to refute the opinion of the World Health Organization (WHO), which believes that the epidemic may never end, stressing in his statements that the virus is declining significantly globally and that the end of the crisis is near.

The French doctor also stated that the world will not witness a new wave of outbreaks of the virus, because all scientific and research data confirm that the epidemic is almost over, adding that some isolated cases will naturally appear here and there eventually if there is a very infectious person, but all of this no longer reflects a real epidemiological dynamic. “The epidemic is over.”/al-shark

