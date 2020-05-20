Bulgaria's Health Minister Kiril Ananiev: Covid-19 will Change the Financing of Bulgaria's Healthcare System

The National Coronavirus Headquarters will exist at least until the end of the emergency epidemic situation as Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will decide when to disband it because he created it, Bulgaria's Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said. After the end of the Covid-19 crisis, a change in the financing of the country's healthcare system is forthcoming, said Ananiev. At this stage, no increase in the health contribution of working citizens is commented. The system needs to be restructured.

Before the crisis, I offered two options, but there was no agreement on them. I have not given up on the idea of ​​change and I will seek consensus, Ananiev stated.