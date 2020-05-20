Charter Flights to Bulgaria will Start on June 15

pixabay.com

Charter flights to Bulgaria from countries with a similar epidemic situation will start on June 15, said Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova. If the situation changes, the date may be changed. 

Among the countries with a similar epidemic situation are Germany, Austria, the Scandinavian countries, Poland, the Czech Republic and France. There already have been talks with the relevant authorities there about the arrival of tourists in Bulgaria. 
If any of the foreign tourists gets a coronavirus infection in Bulgaria, they will need to cover the costs of their treatment, Minister Angelkova stressed.
Angelkova added that she expected a decision on free travel to North Macedonia soon./BNR

