2292 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria: May 20
The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 are 33 and the cured ones - 38.
1432 were examined. 21 people were hospitalized during the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases is already 2292. 12 of the new infected are in Sofia, two of which are in "Pirogov" and in the Military Medical Academy. There are four in Pleven, three each in Blagoevgrad, Vidin, Pazardzhik, Sliven and Yambol, and two in Vratsa.
38 people were cured in the last 24 hours. They are from Sofia, Burgas, Yambol, Plovdiv, Sliven, Smolyan and Haskovo.
