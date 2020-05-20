The Weather Today: Cloudy With a Chance of Rain and Hail

Until noon there will be temporary breaks in the clouds and more sun. Around noon and in the afternoon over the western half of the country will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in many places, mainly in the northwestern and mountainous regions, there will be short-term rainfall with thunder. There are conditions for hail. On the night before Thursday, the phenomena will continue and will gradually cover the rest of the country. It will blow to a moderate wind, mainly from east-northeast, which will intensify later in the afternoon in Eastern Bulgaria. It will remain warm, with maximum temperatures between 25° and 30°, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is falling today and will be lower than the average for the month.

Over the mountains in the western massifs there will be intense short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. It will blow to a moderate, temporarily strong southwest wind in the high and open parts. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters - about 23°, at 2000 meters - about 14°.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be more significant, but by the end of the day it will break and decrease. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 20° and 23°. The temperature of the sea water is 16° -17°. The sea wave will be about 2 points.