Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission: Half of the Water Companies did not Met the Requirements for Quality of Water

A report approved by Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission on the state of the water supply and sewerage sector, commissioned by the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office, shows that half of the water supply and sewerage companies in the country have not met nearly 50% of the requirements for quality of water.

The report analyses information about all the 53 WSS companies in the country.



According to the data, in 2019, not a single WSS company with an approved business plan met all the quality requirements, set in the plan. Out of 29 companies with approved business plans, five failed to meet more than 50% of the quality requirements, and eleven met 50 to 60 per cent of them.

The report shows that more than the half of the operators did not fulfil the goals for rehabilitation of their networks as set in their plans.

Fourteen companies failed to maintain their networks in satisfactory condition, and 12 did not meet the requirements for an uninterrupted water supply.

According to the energy regulator, early two-thirds of Bulgaria's WSS companies with approved business plans in 2019 failed to meet the requirements, established to reduce water losses from the water supply networks in Bulgaria./BNT