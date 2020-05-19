PRWeek Announced Maxim Behar Best PR Professional in Europe

Maxim Behar was awarded the Best PR Professional in Europe by the American magazine PRWeek. Behar is a CEO of the leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc. as well as a President of the World Communication Forum in Davos, Switzerwand.

The award was announced early in the morning during a special online ceremony of the prestigious international competition PRWeek Global Awards 2020, organized by the most prominent media outlet about public communicationsin the world PRWeek.

Apart from being an experienced international PR expert and a former President of the most influential PR organization in the world ICCO, Maxim Behar is also the author of one of the best PR books at the moment – “The Global PR Revolution”. Initially published in the USA, the book achieved an incredible success and in the period of 2 weeks it was the best-selling read on Amazon in the categories Public Relations, Sales Marketing and Career Advice. Maxim Behar is the only Bulgarian to be inducted in the ICCO PR Wall of Fame.

“It is an honour for me to receive such a prestigious award, which is not only a great assessment for my work, but also recognitionfor Bulgaria and my team in the company. With this award we prove that Bulgarian business is developing in the right direction and that it has the potential to be even more successful. In the current situation the world is facing the role of quality communications is more important than ever and that is why me and my team are continuing to give our best to make the PR industry more innovative and efficient”, commented Maxim Behar,CEO of М3 Communications Group, Inc.

The winners at the PRWeek Global Awards 2020 are selected by a jury, consisting of proven experts from the industry. Some of the awarded in the competitionwere already announced during a ceremony, broadcast live from London. The winners in the rest of the categories will be announced tomorrow and on Wednesday.

You can watch the announcing of Maxim Behar’s award:

Find further information on the competition here, and watch the whole ceremony here.