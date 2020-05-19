"We plan many activities during the summer for students who have not participated effectively in e-learning or who need additional support to overcome learning difficulties and increase results."

This was stated by the Minister of Education and Science Krassimir Valchev, who participated in an informal video conference of the line ministers of the EU member states. The discussion presented the approaches and challenges facing education systems in European countries.

He also acquainted his colleagues with the measures taken in Bulgaria, the dates set for exams and obtaining diplomas, which are necessary for university applicants.

"Universities are developing their own plans for the gradual restoration of the normal conduct of classes, including face-to-face training and passing the relevant exams and diploma thesis defenses in compliance with the necessary requirements of the health authorities," added Valchev. He pointed out that most universities will accept students with grades from the state matriculation exams, and high school graduates will receive their diplomas on time.

The Minister of Education noted that the schools in Bulgaria remain closed until the end of the 2019/2020 school year, as the presence of students is allowed for the implementation of urgent activities that cannot be realized from a distance in an electronic environment. He shared with the other ministers that the restoration of the work in the kindergartens is being prepared in our country. We are ready to start talks for the next school year, said Minister Valchev.