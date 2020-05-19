Gabrovo: An Outbreak of Q Fever is Registered

An outbreak of Q fever has been registered in Gabrovo. This was announced at the briefing on coronavirus by the national health inspector Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev.

More than 20 people in the area tested positive for Q fever and were initially tested for coronavirus.

The cases are in the villages of Kramolin, Lovni dol and Sabotkovtsi - only yesterday 14 cases with PCR test were registered there. The patients are veterinarians and staff of two cow farms and one sheep farm.

"The Doctors first looked for coronavirus because of their temperature, but not only the coronavirus causes high fever," Kanatrdzhiev said.

He assured that the necessary measures will be taken to limit the infection. Q fever is a disease that is mainly transmitted through domestic animals - cattle, sheep and goats, and the disease is present in all their bodily products - milk, feces, etc. In about 50% of sick people, the disease has a clinical manifestation. It is a fever lasting 1-2 weeks, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea and more. Deaths in humans are rare - less than 2%, and after illness the body builds long-term immunity.