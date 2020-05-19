Only 7 Hospitals will be Responsible for the Combat with COVID-19 in Sofia

Оnly 7 hospitals will fight the coronavirus in Sofia. This decision was reached by the National Operational Headquarters, the directors of the large Sofia hospitals and RHI - Sofia, and was announced by Assoc. Angel Kunchev today in the Council of Ministers.

"We have come to the conclusion that the better option is to leave 7 or 8 hospitals that work mainly with coronavirus, so that the other hospitals with up to 5 cases can direct their resources to normal medical activities," said the chief of staff at a regular briefing. health inspector of the country.

The main cases will continue to be treated at the Military Medical Academy, Pirogov, Alexandrovska Hospital, Infectious Diseases Hospital, St. Anna, Second City Hospital, Lung Hospital.

For the rest of the hospitals there is the possibility, if necessary, to accept patients with COVID-19.

Dr. Kunchev invited all people who for some reason have postponed the search for medical care - those with chronic diseases, postponed planned operations, etc., to calmly turn to doctors, as their safety is guaranteed.