IHG® Hotels & Resorts Offers a Fresh Take on Clean

As the world adjusts to new travel norms and expectations, IHG® Hotels & Resorts is enhancing the experience for its hotel guests around the world, by redefining cleanliness and supporting guests’ personal wellbeing throughout their stay.

Using new science-led protocols and service measures, partnering with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, and launching a global IHGClean Promise, the strengthened measures will give guests greater confidence and hotel teams the protection needed.

Keith Barr, Chief Executive Officer, IHG, commented: “The future of travel may look different, but a safe, secure stay is fundamental to deliver True Hospitality – and that will never change. By combining IHG’s world-class knowledge and processes, with cutting-edge expertise from Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, we can reassure guests and colleagues that we’re focused on protecting their health and wellbeing. This includes looking at where technology can make a difference, deploying enhanced, highly-visible and more frequent cleaning measures, and different approaches to food and beverage, all underpinned by our new IHGClean Promise.”

Enhancing IHG Way of Clean

IHG has a long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures. Launched in 2015, the IHG Way of Clean programme was developed with Ecolab and Diversey, both world leaders in hygiene and cleaning technologies and services. This programme is now being expanded with additional COVID-19 protocols and best practices - many of which are already in place - to reflect the advice of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and local public health authorities in markets around the world.

IHG Way of Clean already includes deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants, and going forward guests can expect to seeevolved procedures in every area of the hotel,which may include:

Reception: Reduced contact at check-in, touchless transactions, front desk screens, sanitiser stations, sanitised key-cards, paperless check-out



Guest Room: Visible verification of sanitised items (e.g. glassware, remote control), reduction of in-room furnishings/high-touch items, new laundry protocols, use of new technology



Public Spaces and Facilities: Additional deep cleaning of high touch surfaces, social distancing, ‘last cleaned’ charts, best practices for pools, fitness centres and lounges



Food & Beverage: New standards and service approach to buffets, banquets, room-service and catering

Supporting the Wellbeing of Guests and Colleagues

Enabling the personal wellbeing of guests and colleagues is key. IHG is working closely with a team of medical experts at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic to develop guidance and resources for hotel teams on returning to work and keeping guests safe in this new environment, which may include:

Cleanliness information in hotels and on IHG’s booking channels



Social distancing operating procedures and signage



Guidance on the use of protective equipment as necessary by hotel colleagues



Updated colleague training and certification



Availability of individual guest amenity cleaning kits



Hand sanitiser and disinfecting wipes available in guest rooms and at high-touch points throughout hotels

IHG Clean Promise and Global Cleanliness Board

With updated measures in place, IHG is launching a Clean Promise. Rolling out globally from 1 June 2020, guests can be reassured that their room will meet IHG’s high standards of cleanliness. If not, the hotel will make it right.

Leading this work is IHG’s new Global Cleanliness Board, a group of IHG experts in operations, health, safety and guest experience working with our new external specialists, including James Merlino, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Cleveland Clinic, to define solutions, best practice and implement processes.

While on-property, hotel teams will also appoint Clean Champions to continue building the culture of clean instilled in IHG hotels around the world. These champions will focus on guests and colleagues as they navigate the new environment and help on-property teams to consistently deliver these elevated cleanliness standards.