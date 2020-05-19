Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Increased by 100 Million Euros in the First Quarter

Bulgaria: Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Increased by 100 Million Euros in the First Quarter pixabay.com

According to data of the Bulgarian National Bank, foreign investments in Bulgaria increased by 100 million euros in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. By the end of March, more than 254m euros were invested in the Bulgarian economy.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a threefold contraction in the purchase of state securities. Reinvestment accounts for the largest share of 180m euros. Instead of withdrawing their profits, investors left them in their Bulgarian divisions. Most of the foreign investments, or 122m euros, went to manufacturing./BNR

