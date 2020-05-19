Bulgaria: Kindergartens to Reopen on May 22
As of May 22, kindergartens and nurseries are allowed to reopen. This was announced at a briefing at the Council of Ministers where Bulgaria's Minister of Education and Science Krassimir Valchev and the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev presented the special measures for the reopening of children's institutions. The mayors of municipalities are assigned to create the necessary organization for their gradual reopening.
When accepting children in the morning, their temperature will first be measured with a mercury thermometer, after a certain period it will be done only in the presence of symptoms. A note from a doctor will not be required, but parents will need to sign a declaration of informed consent that they have voluntarily decided to bring their child to the kindergarten or nursery and that they are aware of all the hygienic and anti-epidemic measures that need to be implemented./BNR
