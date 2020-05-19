Bees: The Most Important Living Creatures on the Planet

The Earthwatch Institute named bees the most important living thing on the planet in its latest debate at the Royal Geographical Society in London in 2019.

The researchers also reminded that bees are already at risk of extinction. Recent studies show that about 90% of the world's bees are extinct.

The reasons for the disappearance vary depending on the region, but the main ones are mass deforestation, lack of safe places to make nests, lack of flowers, use of uncontrolled pesticides, changes in soil and others.

The reason for the bees to be declared the most important living creature on the planet is a study which found that bees are the only living creatures that are not carriers of any kind of pathogen, regardless of whether it is a fungus, a virus or bacteria.

70% of the world's agriculture depends on these insects, simply put, 70 out of 100 foods are made possible by bees.

Without bees, the fauna will soon begin to disappear because they pollinate plants, allowing them to reproduce and feed millions of animals.

According to a quote attributed to Albert Einstein, if bees disappear, humans have 4 years to live.