Italy is Preparing to Gradually Open it's Tourist Sites
The Colosseum in Rome opens to tourists at the end of May. One of the largest landmarks in the world will be accessible to visitors under strict security measures that are currently being prepared.
These requirements include maintaining a distance of at least two meters between visitors and measuring their body temperature upon entry. Most of the other sights in Italy also open slowly.
The Vatican Museums, which are among the most popular, as well as Pompeii's archeological excavations are frantically preparing to reopen.
The Doge's Palace in Venice also opens in June. On June 2, the Gallery del Accademia in Florence is preparing to open for visitors.
Cultural institutions plan to limit the number of visitors and ensure strict distance to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
It's worth reminding that Italy is among the European countries most affected by the new coronavirus. Its distribution was concentrated in the northern regions of the country.
