Bulgaria Weather Forecast, May 19: More Clouds - There is a Chance of Rain

Today the clouds over the country will be significant. In the afternoon, over the mountainous and northwestern regions, cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in some places it will rain and thunder. A light southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 25 and 30 degrees, lower on the Black Sea coast, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will begin to decline.

The clouds above the mountains will be significant. In some places in the afternoon there will be short percipitations. A light to moderate wind will blow from south. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 23 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 15 degrees.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant too, but no precipitation is expected. It will blow to a moderate south-southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 17 and 21 degrees. The sea water temperature is 16-18. The sea wave will be 2 points.