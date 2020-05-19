May 19: Total Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 2259

For the day, 24 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, 10 of them are in hospitals, 874 people have been examined, the active areas are 5.

The total number so far is 2259 people.

16 are in Sofia, 4 in Yambol, Sliven 2, Kyustendil and Pazardzhik - 1.

299 are in hospitals, 36 of them have been intubated. The infected for the day are 11 women and 13 men.

There are a total of 133 children under the age of 18.

There are 242 medics, two new cases - a doctor from Sofia and a nurse from Yambo.

646 were cured, the new cases of cured yesterday were 34. The largest number of cured is in Sofia. The dead for the day were two - a man aged 79 and a woman aged 93.