Police Chase in Druzhba District - 4 Men Detained

Bulgaria: Police Chase in Druzhba District - 4 Men Detained pixabay.com

Four men were detained after a chase with the police in the capital's Druzhba district. Marijuana and ecstasy were found in the men's car, as well as in the home of one of them. Three of those arrested have a criminal record. One is accused of inflicting bodily harm on a police officer.

Shortly after 6 pm last night, a police patrol signaled a moving car to stop for inspection. Then the car changed direction abruptly and the police followed them. An envelope full of marijuana was thrown out of the window of the chased car on the way.

The car in question crashed and 4 citizens were detained.

Two of the detainees have already been sued and one is in a pending case for inflicting bodily harm on a police officer from two years ago. Then again during the chase, instead of stopping, he hit the uniformed man with his car. The third is under investigation for beatings and robberies. .

The driver of the car has a clean criminal record, but has failed an alcohol and drug test. 

Another bag of grass was found in the car - according to the field test - marijuana. Drugs were also found in the home of one of the detainees. 

