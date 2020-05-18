Serbia: More than 100 New Cases of COVID-19 After Easing the Measures

One week after the lifting of most restrictive measures against the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, 114 new infections were registered in 24 hours. This is twice as much as in the previous day.

The total death toll reached 228, the Serbian Health Ministry said.

Serbia has gradually eased measures following the lifting of the state of emergency on May 6th and the imposition of a curfew in mid-March.

Cafes and restaurants are already open, and most state-owned and commercial enterprises have also resumed operations.

However, measures for social distance in public places and in transport, as well as the need to wear masks in government and commercial sites, remained

According to the Serbian Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,496 people have been identified in the country, 228 people with coronavirus have died and 4,713 have recovered.

Serbia's national coronavirus crisis headquarters has repeatedly warned that in the event of a new increase in morbidity, austerity measures could be reversed.

After May 8, the malls were gradually opened to a limited number of visitors, and flights should resume./vesti.bg