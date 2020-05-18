Bulgarian IT sector is Adapting to Crisis

May 18, 2020
The transition of work from offices to work from home in Bulgarian companies in the IT sector has gone smoothly and has not affected business processes. In a number of other countries, for example in Asia, this was not the case, Iliya Krastev, chairman of the Association for Innovation, Business Services and Technologies, has told the BNR.

All the markets we compete with have experienced more difficulties than us, Krastev says. Among the negative effects of the crisis that he points out are delayed payments and disturbed liquidity of the companies. Another negative impact is observed in projects, which are in development phase and they either stop or slow down.

