Worldwide Travel: Which Countries are Open
With travel being disrupted almost constantly by COVID-19 (aka coronavirus), we will share which borders are closed, and where in the world is still open to travellers...
Please note: this article is correct as of 11:00 am on 17th May. Check back Wanderlust tomorrow morning for the latest update.
Although some countries are still technically open, Britons have been advised against any international travel with immediate effect by the UK government.
With disruption and changes to travel happening almost every hour, it's hard to keep up with where you can and can't go.
We will update this article to keep you up to date with the latest coronavirus travel news. To find out if a specific destination is open for business, click one of the below links, or keep scrolling for the full list...
What's changed over the weekend?
- Travel to and from Italy will be allowed from 1 June
- Serbia is currently planning on reopening the airports to commercial flights on 18th May.
Europe
Which European countries have travel restrictions?
- The European Union: As of 16 March, the EU has banned all non-essential foreign arrivals.
- Albania: All borders are closed (with the exception of freight) to all nationals.
- Andorra: All ski resorts are now closed and the FCO advises against all but essential travel.
- Armenia: The majority of foreign nationals who have travelled from or via countries with outbreaks of COVID-19 within 14 days of travel, including the UK, are not currently allowed to enter Armenia.
- Azerbaijan: The Azerbaijani authorities have extended the suspension of all commercial passenger flights in to and out of Azerbaijan until at least 31st May.
- Belgium: You will only be able to enter Belgium if you live there or if you work there. The Belgium Government has announced plans to slowly start relaxing lockdown measures.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: All foreign visitors are banned from entering the country.
- Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Government has announced severe restrictions on international travel, forbidding entry to British nationals.
- Croatia: On 19 March the Croatian government announced that it would close its land borders for a period of 30 days. The Croatian government has also advised that foreign nationals who do not have a valid residence permit are not allowed to enter Croatia. Dubrovnik International Airport is now closed.
- Czech Republic: UK citizens without permanent or temporary residency will not be able to enter the Czech Republic, with the FCO advising against all but essential travel. The Czech Republic has started to loosen its lockdown. British Nationals and EU citizens making business trips of three days or less can enter the Czech Republic as long as they have evidence that they have tested negatively for Covid-19.
- Cyprus: The government of Cyprus has banned all tourists from entering the country as of 15 March until 30 April. Cyprus is also closing all tourist accommodation from Saturday 21 March.
- Denmark: The Danish border will be closed to foreign nationals who do not have a ‘worthy purpose’ for entering Denmark until at least 10 May.
- Georgia: Domestic tourism will re-open on 15 June. From 1 July Georgia’s land and air borders should re-open in line with the principle of safe corridors and there will be a gradual resumption of flights and international tourism.
- Hungary: Foreign visitors will not be permitted entry into Hungary. Only Hungarian citizens and those holding a Permanent Residence Card or a Registration Certificate and Address Card will be allowed to enter the country.
- Estonia: Only citizens of Estonia, holders of an Estonian Residency Permit or foreign citizens whose family member lives in Estonia are permitted to enter Estonia.
- Iceland: The Icelandic Government intends to ease restrictions on international arrivals by 15 June at the latest. Details have not yet been finalised, but it is expected that arrivals will have the choice between a test on arrival or two weeks self-isolation.
- Italy: Travel to Italy is only possible if it is absolutely necessary. However, Italy has announced it will reopen for travel on 1 June.
- France: Only residents of France ands those who work in France will be granted access into the country. You will need a travel certificate to be granted access into the country.
- Latvia: Only Latvian nationals and foreign nationals who hold residence cards issued by the Latvian Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs are authorised to enter Latvia.
- Lithuania: All commercial flights between Lithuania and the UK have been cancelled.
- Luxembourg: There are currently no scheduled passenger flights from Luxembourg Airport.
- Madeira and the Azores: The regional governments of Madeira and the Azores recommend against all but essential travel to and from the archipelagos until further notice.
- Malta: The FCO has advised against all but essential travel and visitors have been told to leave as soon as possible.
- Montenegro: You will not be able to enter Montenegro unless you have a permanent or temporary residence in the country. Montenegro is slowly starting to ease its lockdown restrictions.
- Moldova: Foreigners who do not hold Moldovan residency are currently not permitted to enter Moldova.
- Norway: The FCO has advised against all but essential travel to the country and Norway has asked anyone who is not Danish, Finnish, Icelandic, Swedish or residents of Norway to leave. Norway has announced it will lift nearly all lockdown restrictions in June.
- Poland: Poland has closed its borders.
- Romania: Direct flights between Romania and the UK have been suspended.
- Russia: On the 16th March, Russia announced that it will restrict entry into the whole country for almost all foreign citizens from 18 March until 1 May 2020.
- Serbia: All airports in Serbia are currently closed to international passenger flights. Serbia is currently planning on reopening the airports to commercial flights on 18th May. All foreign nationals entering Serbia must have a negative PCR test dated no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival and a permit issued by the Serbian Government.
- Spain: From 15 May, all new arrivals to Spain including nationals and residents need to self isolate for 14 days. The border is currently closed to all except citizens and those with a Spanish residency.
- Slovakia: Entry to Slovakia is permitted only for Slovak citizens, foreigners with proof of residency in Slovakia, and other foreign nationals under certain conditions.
- Slovenia: Slovenia has cancelled all air traffic in and out of the country.
- Turkey: Passengers who are not Turkish nationals or residents of Turkey are not permitted to enter Turkey.
- Ukraine: Foreign citizens who are not residents of Ukraine are not allowed to enter the country.
Which European countries you can still travel to?
- Austria: Anyone entering Austria from Germany, Hungary, Italy, Liechtenstein, Slovenia or Switzerland, or anyone who has, in the last 14 days, been in an area for which the Austrian Foreign Ministry has travel warnings in place due to COVID-19 (including the UK), must present a medical certificate with micro-biological test results in English, French, German or Italian which is no older than 4 days old. Be aware that ski resorts and accommodation in Tyrol, Salzburg and Vorarlberg provinces are closed.
- Belarus: All arrivals from countries that are affected by coronavirus must self-isolate for a period of 14 days, regardless of whether they show symptoms. From 11 May, all passengers on Belavia airlines need to wear a face mask on the flight, during check-in, at secuirty and while on the airport busses.
- Croatia: Croatia has reopened border crossings on major routes for limited people, including foreign nationals who have real estate in the country, who own a boat in Croatia, have spouse or children in Croatia, need to attend funerals or have been invited for business purposes.
- Finland: Finnish borders are closed to all arriving non-resident foreign nationals with some limited local exemptions. However, entry is extremely limited. Non-resident British nationals are permitted to enter Finland for limited essential or compassionate reasons with evidence for their travel. From 27 March, Finland is introducing new measures that restrict travel into, and out of, the Uusimaa region (including the wider Helsinki area). Trips to Helsinki air and sea ports are permitted if you have tickets for onward travel out of Finland. You now have to wear face masks on flights.
- Greece: UK nationals are not affected by the European Union's measures to close EU borders to non-EU country nationals. This means UK national are still allowed to enter Greece, but be aware that once you have arrived, you will have to go into 14 days' self-isolation. Greece is gradually beginning to ease its lockdown restrictions and is hoping to be open to tourists by July.
- Ireland: Flights and ferry services continue to operate between Ireland and Great Britain but at a reduced service. New visitors will have to self-quarantine for 14 days and the country is largely on lockdown. The measures in place due to COVID-19 have been extended until the 5th May. UK Government has advised that British citizens visiting Ireland should return to the UK.
- Netherlands: Travellers from high-risk countries, including the UK will have to fill in a 'fit-to-fly' health declaration form, which will ask if you have Covid-19 symptoms. Based on your decleration, you may be denied permission to board the plane.
- Portugal: Flights from Portugal to the UK have reduced considerably. There are strict measures in place and there are significant restrictions on movement within the country. Be aware that as of the 22 March the Portuguese government announced the closure of all campsites and motorhome parks to tourists and visitors. As well as this, cruise ships can berth at ports on mainland Portugal, but passengers can only disembark if they are Portuguese nationals or residents. Recreational vessels and private yachts are not permitted to dock, except for refuelling or taking on supplies. Starting on 4 May, the government of Portugal will begin a three stage de-escalation plan to slowly ease the country out of lockdown. The full de-escalation will take 6 weeks.
North America
Which North American places have travel restrictions?
- USA: There is a travel ban in place across the whole of the United States of America. The US has extended its travel ban to include Ireland and the UK. As of Monday 16 March, travellers from the UK, Ireland and from the Schengen area will be denied entry into the USA.
- Canada: Canada has now closed its borders to most foreign visitors, including those coming from the UK. The border between the US and Canada has now also closed for all but essential journeys.
Which North American countries have their borders open?
- Mexico: There are extra measures in place due to coronavirus, but at the moment you can still gain access to the country. Be aware that this could change with little warning, and that some airlines are imposing their own additional restrictions on travellers, different from the Mexican government guidelines. On 20th April, the Mexican government confirmed that the land border between the US and Mexico will remain closed to all non-essential traffic for a further 30 days. Be aware that hotels will no longer receive reservations and only some hotels will be authorised to offer limited accommodation to foreign nationals for humanitarian reasons.
Central and South America
Which Central and South America Countries have travel restrictions?
- Argentina: Argentina’s borders are closed to foreign nationals and non-residents entering the country.
- Belize: The Government of Belize closed all borders including suspending all international flights to the Philip Goldson International Airport.
- Bolivia: All international flights to and from Bolivia are suspended and all land border crossings closed.
- Brazil: The Brazilian Government have banned entry for all foreign passengers.
- Chile: The Chilean Government has decided to close its borders from Wednesday 18th March onward. This means that those who do not have Chilean residence will be prohibited from entering Chile by air, sea or land. Disembarking from a cruise on the Chilean coasts is also prohibited. Our thanks to Southbound for this information.
- Colombia: Colombia’s land and sea borders are now closed, including the border with Ecuador. With effect from 23 March, airports are closed to international traffic .
- Costa Rica: All commercial airlines have now ceased operating to/from Costa Rica until further notice.
- Cuba: From midnight on 1 April 2020: all commercial and charter flights are suspended from entering or leaving Cuba until further notice.
- Ecuador: International arrival flights have been suspended, and foreign nationals are no longer admitted into the country.
- El Salvador: All foreign visitors are banned from entering the country.
- Guatemala: All international and domestic flights are banned.
- Guyana: The Government of Guyana has cancelled all international flights from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri and the Eugene Correia Airport at Ogle.
- Honduras: All land, air and maritime borders are now closed for the transit of people.
- Panama: Borders are closed to all foreign visitors. There will be no international flights to or from Panama until at least 22nd June.
- Paraguay: All passenger flights have been suspended and borders will remain closed to travellers until further notice.
- Peru: All borders are now closed.
- Suriname: Suriname has closed its borders.
- Uruguay: Only Uruguayan nationals and legal residents are allowed to enter Uruguay.
- Venezuela: A large number of commercial flight routes to/from Venezuela (and internally) have been suspended due to travel and border restrictions.
Asia
Which Asian countries have travel restrictions?
- Bangladesh: Foreign nationals who have visited the EU or Iran since 1st March cannot enter Bangladesh. The visa-on-arrival facility has been suspended for all nationalities. Biman Airlines extends its temporary suspension of international and domestic flights until 16 May.
- Bahrain: Foreign visitors will not be allowed to enter Bahrain.
- Brunei: Entry to Brunei is severely restricted.
- Cambodia: There are restrictions on travellers coming from, and nationals of, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the USA and Iran. Tourist visas, e-visas, visa on arrival and visa exemptions are suspended.
- China: The FCO has advised against all travel to Hubei Province, and all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China. The more positive news is that China is slowly starting to emerge from the lockdown, and Chinese residents can now enjoy the Great Wall again, a section of which has reopened. The Badaling section of the Great Wall, from Bei Liu Lou to Nan Wu Lou Ban and the most popular part with tourists, will be open from 9am to 4pm every day. As well as this, Hubei province, where the virus began, has now lifted its travel restrictions for healthy residents.
- Hong Kong: Travellers arriving in Hong Kong on flights from overseas countries/territories, who are not Hong Kong residents, will be denied entry to Hong Kong.
- India: All scheduled international and domestic commercial passenger services will remain suspended until at least 17 May. India has also now made the decision to close the Taj Mahal. All foreign nationals are barred from entering and transiting through Indonesia.
- Indonesia: All foreign nationals are barred from entering and transiting through Indonesia. Exceptions have been made for essential travellers, who will need to have a valid health certificate before being allowed to enter.
- Israel: Foreign nationals are not permitted to enter unless they are citizens or residents of Israel.
- Japan: Foreign visitors who have visited the UK or other affected countries will not be allowed to enter Japan.
- Jordan: Commercial flights in and out of Jordan are suspended and all land and sea borders are closed.
- Kazakhstan: Most foreign nationals, including those from the UK, are currently prevented from travelling to Kazakhstan.
- Kyrgyzstan: All foreign nationals are banned from entering Kyrgyzstan.
- Kuwait: The Kuwait Government is no longer allowing non-Kuwaitis to enter Kuwait.
- Laos: With immediate effect, the Government of the Lao PDR has suspended the visa on arrival and eVisa service at all international entry points for a period of 30 days for all nationals. The number of international flights out of Laos is reducing rapidly, and the borders with Thailand are now closed.
- Lebanon: Lebanon's borders are now closed.
- Malaysia: No foreign tourists are permitted to enter Malaysia.
- The Maldives: Anyone who has left or transited through the UK in the last 14 days is banned from entering the Maldives.
- Mongolia: All international flights and rail are suspended.
- Myanmar: Myanmar has suspended all visas for foreign nationals. All commercial flights are also suspended until at least 15 May. It is now compulsory for anyone going out to wear a facemask.
- Nepal: The Government of Nepal announced its intention to deny entry to Nepal to certain foreign nationals, including British nationals until at least 31 May.
- Oman: Only Omani nationals are able to enter the country and international flights have now stopped.
- Philippines: British nationals will no longer be able to receive a visa on arrival and will not be able to enter the Philippines until further notice.
- Qatar: No foreign visitors will be allowed to enter Quatar.
- Saudi Arabia: Entry to Saudi Arabia on a tourist visa from significantly affected countries has been temporarily suspended.
- Singapore: Singapore is banning the entry of short-term visitors from everywhere in the world. People who need to visit in extenuating circumstances need to submit a Form 14.
- Sri Lanka: The government of Sri Lanka are not allowing UK travellers into the country and flights to Sri Lanka have been suspended.
- Taiwan: Foreign nationals are no longer permitted to enter Taiwan.
- Tajikistan: The government of Tajikistan has imposed temporary restrictions on the entry of all foreign nationals through all checkpoints into Tajikistan.
- Thailand: All foreign nationals are barred from entering Thailand and international passenger flights to Thailand are suspended.
- Turkmenistan: All international scheduled commercial flights to and from Turkmenistan have been suspended. All road borders are closed.
- Vietnam: Foreign tourists are now banned from entering the country. On 22 April Vietnamese authorities announced plans for a phased relaxation of the partial lock down measures.
- Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan has closed land and air borders to non-Uzbek nationals.
Which Asian countries still have their borders open?
- Iran: Although you can technically still travel to Iran, some airlines are no longer flying in and out of Iran and many neighbouring countries have closed their borders or started monitoring travellers from Iran. There may be further measures introduced at short notice.
- South Korea: All foreign national travellers are being tested for COVID-19 on arrival in South Korea. Testing may take up to 24 hours and you may be held in a separate facility during this time. If you test positive for the virus you will be transferred to the appropriate healthcare facility.
- UAE: British Nationals will now be able to return to the UAE if they meet the criteria set by the UAE authorities. You will have to fill in this form, and if approved you will be given a reference number which will allow you to book a flight. Be aware that strict measures are still in place at the border. You may have a mandatory health check on arrive and have to go into mandatory quarantine for 14 days.
- The European Union: As of 16 March, the EU has banned all non-essential foreign arrivals.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Italy to Reopen its Borders with EU on June 3 WITHOUT Quarantine, Spain and France Considering Options
- » Bulgaria Banned the Entry of All Foreign Persons until June 14
- » Bulgaria's Resort Sunny Beach - 50% Cheaper this Year
- » Travel to Greece: Only with a Health Certificate
- » Late Start for the Summer Season in Bulgaria
- » No More Cheap Flights?