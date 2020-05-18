Worldwide Travel: Which Countries are Open

With travel being disrupted almost constantly by COVID-19 (aka coronavirus), we will share which borders are closed, and where in the world is still open to travellers...

Please note: this article is correct as of 11:00 am on 17th May. Check back Wanderlust tomorrow morning for the latest update.

Although some countries are still technically open, Britons have been advised against any international travel with immediate effect by the UK government.

With disruption and changes to travel happening almost every hour, it's hard to keep up with where you can and can't go.

We will update this article to keep you up to date with the latest coronavirus travel news. To find out if a specific destination is open for business, click one of the below links, or keep scrolling for the full list...

What's changed over the weekend?