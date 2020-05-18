Cooler Weather and Possible Percipitation are Expected Today

Bulgaria: Cooler Weather and Possible Percipitation are Expected Today pixabay.com

Today the clouds will remain significant. In some places, mainly in mountainous areas, will rain. A light to moderate wind will blow and cool air will come with it. Daily temperatures will drop slightly, but will remain warm, with maximum temperatures between 24 ° and 29 °, according to the NIMH forecast. 

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for May and will increase slightly.

There will be significant medium and high clouds over the mountains. In the afternoon will be rain in some places. A moderate wind from southwest will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 23°, at 2000 meters - about 15°.

There will also be significant clouds over the Black Sea coast. A northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 18° -20°. The sea temperature is 14 ° -16 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points. 

