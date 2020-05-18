May 18, Bulgaria: 2235 Cases of COVID-19
24 are newly infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. The active areas are 5.
2235 in total are the cases of COVID-19 so far in our country. The new infected are distributed by districts as follows:
Sofia 14,
Blagoevgrad 5,
Pazardzhik 2,
Yambol 2 and
Plovdiv 1.
The infected person in Plovdiv is a doctor. Another 14 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, a total of 612. Two people have died in the last 24 hours, a total of 110 so far. These are two men aged 77 and 69.
European bureau warned Eastern European countries: There is still a threat of a second epidemic and a peak in the disease.
