May 18, Bulgaria: 2235 Cases of COVID-19

24 are newly infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. The active areas are 5.

2235 in total are the cases of COVID-19 so far in our country. The new infected are distributed by districts as follows:

Sofia 14,

Blagoevgrad 5,

Pazardzhik 2,

Yambol 2 and

Plovdiv 1.

The infected person in Plovdiv is a doctor. Another 14 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, a total of 612. Two people have died in the last 24 hours, a total of 110 so far. These are two men aged 77 and 69.

European bureau warned Eastern European countries: There is still a threat of a second epidemic and a peak in the disease.