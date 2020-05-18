Baby Food Kitchens and Malls to Reopen Today in Bulgaria, May 18

May 18, 2020, Monday
All of the 75 baby food kitchens in Sofia are to open on 18 May, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced.

“All premises where the food is prepared have been disinfected following all health and sanitary requirements. The kitchen staff has been tested for Covid-19,” Mayor Fandakova said.

Malls in Sofia are disinfecting the premises and getting ready to reopen on 18 May. After the state of emergency was imposed on 13 March, only grocery stores, pharmacies, and bank and insurance company branches remained open inside malls in the country./BNR

