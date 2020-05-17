May 17: 36 New Cases of COVID-19, 2211 Total Cases in Bulgaria

36 are the new proven cases of COVID-19 in our country, said Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev. Of these, 15 are in hospital. The total number of infected is already 2211 people. The increase from yesterday is 1.5%.

Prof. Kantardjiev announced the presence of an outbreak of Q fever in Bulgaria. 14 cases of the disease have been proven.

Активните случаи са 1505. През вчерашния ден са изследвани 1094 проби. Децата са около 6% от заболелите. Медицинският песонал - 240 души са се заразили с коронавирус, това е 11% от заболеваемостта.

There are 1505 active cases. 1094 samples were tested yesterday. Children make up about 6% of the patients. From the medical staff 240 people have been infected with coronavirus, which is 11% of the infected.

The cured people are already 25% - 598 people. Only yesterday 25 people were discharged.

A total of 108 people died. Three people lost their lives yesterday - a man in Pirogov with coronary heart disease, heart attack and hypertension, a 66-year-old woman with peritonitis also in Pirogov, and in Yambol - a 31-year-old man with diabetes.