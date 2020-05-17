The Forecast for Today: Significant Clouds but Still Warm

Today there will be significant medium and high clouds. A light to moderate wind will blow. It remains warm with maximum temperatures between 28° and 33°, lower on the Black Sea coast.

There will be significant clouds over the mountains and a moderate, strong wind will blow in the high parts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 26 °, at 2000 meters - about 18 °. 

There will also high clouds over the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 15° - 18°. The sea water temperature will be 14° -16°. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.  

