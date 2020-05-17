No Quarantine for Bulgarians in Need of Medical Treatment in Turkey

From May 20, 2020, Turkey will freely allow all Bulgarian citizens in need of treatment in Turkish hospitals to come in the country with up to two escorts without being placed under a 14-day quarantine. We were informed about this by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey with a note sent to our embassy in Ankara.

Citizens in need of treatment will be admitted by air through Istanbul and Ankara Esenboa airports. By land, they will be able to enter through Bulgaria from the Kapitan-Andreevo border checkpoint and through Georgia - through the Sarp border checkpoint.

Upon entry into Turkey, PCR tests for Covid-19 will be performed at border crossings of the patients and their companions for a fee.

The benefits for admission of citizens for treatment in Turkey, in addition to Bulgarian citizens, also apply to citizens of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Albania and Romania.