No Quarantine for Bulgarians in Need of Medical Treatment in Turkey

Society | May 17, 2020, Sunday // 01:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: No Quarantine for Bulgarians in Need of Medical Treatment in Turkey pexels.com

From May 20, 2020, Turkey will freely allow all Bulgarian citizens in need of treatment in Turkish hospitals to come in the country with up to two escorts without being placed under a 14-day quarantine. We were informed about this by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey with a note sent to our embassy in Ankara. 

Citizens in need of treatment will be admitted by air through Istanbul and Ankara Esenboa airports. By land, they will be able to enter through Bulgaria from the Kapitan-Andreevo border checkpoint and through Georgia - through the Sarp border checkpoint.

Upon entry into Turkey, PCR tests for Covid-19 will be performed at border crossings of the patients and their companions for a fee.

The benefits for admission of citizens for treatment in Turkey, in addition to Bulgarian citizens, also apply to citizens of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Albania and Romania.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria