New Temperature Record Since 1938 is Set in Varna

A temperature record was registered in Varna - 29 degrees were measured at 12 o'clock. This was announced by NIMH in the sea capital, quoted by BNR.

The previous temperature record was in 1938, when 27.6 degrees were measured on the same date.

Last week, on May 12, two temperature records were reported in Varna for just one day; the maximum temperature then reached nearly 32 degrees.