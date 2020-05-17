New Temperature Record Since 1938 is Set in Varna
Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 17, 2020, Sunday // 00:47| Views: | Comments: 0
pexels.com
A temperature record was registered in Varna - 29 degrees were measured at 12 o'clock. This was announced by NIMH in the sea capital, quoted by BNR.
The previous temperature record was in 1938, when 27.6 degrees were measured on the same date.
Last week, on May 12, two temperature records were reported in Varna for just one day; the maximum temperature then reached nearly 32 degrees.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » African Dust Continues to Spread in the Coming Days in Europe
- » Hurricane Wind in Vratsa Caused Damages
- » The Blue Flag Еco-Лabel was Аwarded to 15 Bulgarian Бeaches in 2020
- » The Brazilian Amazon Suffers More as we Focus on the COVID-19
- » Quarantine is Tough on Humans but Bees are Thriving!
- » The Danube is Becoming Shorter Due to Human Activity