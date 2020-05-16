Huge Fire in London Warehouse

Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are tackling a fire at a warehouse in Barking, east London, the London Fire Brigade has said.

Officers were called to a single storey warehouse on Alfreds Way on Friday evening (15th May) after reports of a building being alight.

Fire crews from Barking, East Ham, Dagenham, Plaistow, Ilford and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The blaze is in an estate just south of the A13 and drivers could see thick plumes of black smoke rising from the inferno./dailymail.co.uk