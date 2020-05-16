Saharan Dust and Slight Drop of Temperatures

Today, a significant concentration of Saharan dust will remain in the atmosphere over the country. There will be significant medium and high clouds again. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Daily temperatures will drop slightly and the maximum will be between 27 and 32 degrees, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be slightly higher than the average for May.

A moderate, strong northwest wind will blow in the high parts of Rila and Pirin. Maximum temperatures at an altitude of 1200 meters - about 24 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 16.

Over the Black Sea coast will blow a moderate northwest wind, which will be oriented from the east in the afternoon. Maximum air temperatures: 23-28 degrees. The sea temperature is 14-16. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.