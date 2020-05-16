May 16, Total Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 2175

For the past 24 hours, 1161 samples were tested for COVID-19, of which 37 were positive. This was announced today by the National Operational Headquarters.

2175 are the proven cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria of which 131 are found in children under 18 years of age, and 73 in children under 11.

The active cases are 1497. 573 are already cured.

The cases found during the last 24 hours / 37 in total / are distributed by districts as follows:

Blagoevgrad - 2;
Vidin - 2;
Kyustendil - 1;
Pazardzhik - 3;
Pleven - 2;

Plovdiv - 1;
Sliven - 1;
Smolyan - 1;
Sofia - 23;
Yambol - 1. 

There are 322 patients in medical institutions with confirmed coronavirus infection. 45 of them are accommodated in intensive care units and clinics.

