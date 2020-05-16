The transfer of African dust is forecast to continue in the coming days

Bulgaria: The transfer of African dust is forecast to continue in the coming days pixabay.com

The continuing warming and transport of air masses from the Mediterranean to the interior of Europe has increased the concentration of fine dust from the deserts of North Africa. In Bulgaria the visibility is reduced in the western half, but this process is expected to continue to the east, according to forecasts from the University of Athens.

In Sofia, cars and other horizontal surfaces are covered with yellowish dust. The situation is the same in other countries in Central and Eastern Europe. 

A reference in the air purity portal of the Executive Environment Agency shows that the concentration of fine dust particles is around the limit values ​​and at this stage does not endanger health. It is interesting, however, that the station of "Kopitoto" at 1345 m above sea level at the foot of Vitosha reported increased levels of dust in the atmosphere, which on Thursday exceeded the permissible levels. In the late afternoon, the concentration of fine dust particles recorded in the mountains was about 150 micrograms per cubic meter. (The average daily norm is 50 mcg / cubic meter.)  

The transfer of African dust is forecast to continue in the coming days. Rainfall over the country, although insignificant, will be muddy. With the cooling from the north next week, the dust will gradually decrease.  

