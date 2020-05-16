Derailed Train - Delayed Schedules and Spillage of Copper Concentrate

Society » INCIDENTS | May 16, 2020, Saturday
Bulgaria: Derailed Train - Delayed Schedules and Spillage of Copper Concentrate pixabay.com

Severe accident near Nova Zagora - 10 wagons of a freight train have literally derailed. Copper concentrate was spilled at the scene.  

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. One of the versions is that the arrow has changed its route during the movement in the middle of the train. The repair works continue. Over 150 people, repair teams from all over Southern Bulgaria took part in the work to repair the damage after the accident. Some of the derailed wagons have already been lifted, but some of them are still facing the place where the railway was.  

The freight train was of 25 wagons loaded with copper concentrate and was traveling to Burgas. 

The first inspections have already been made, but there is no leading version.

