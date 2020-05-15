Citizen of Northern Macedonia Crossed the Bulgarian Border Illegaly and Damaged 2 Police Cars
A 39-year-old citizen of Northern Macedonia crossed the Bulgarian border illegally disobeyed the police and hit a patrol car in Kyustendil.
The woman passed through the "Gueshevo" border checkpoint without the permission of the competent authorities. The woman was driving a car with a Swiss registration but did not stop for inspection, which damaged the border barrier. Subsequently, in the area of the village of Garlyano, she did not comply with police orders, as she failed to stop at the signal given to her by officers of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the town of Kyustendil.
She was forced to stop in the area of the "Mogilata" district in the town of Kyustendil. Meanwhile, while driving, the foreign citizen also damaged two police cars, the Sofia Appellate Prosecutor's Office announced.
Due to the fact that the woman was in an inadequate condition, a team of CSMP was called to the Kyustendil Hospital. The medics who arrived on the scene found that she had a fever. A quick test for the Covid-19 virus was made. Her blood was taken to test for alcohol and narcotics. The woman was hospitalized in the city.
