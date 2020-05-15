Citizen of Northern Macedonia Crossed the Bulgarian Border Illegaly and Damaged 2 Police Cars

Crime | May 15, 2020, Friday // 20:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Citizen of Northern Macedonia Crossed the Bulgarian Border Illegaly and Damaged 2 Police Cars pixabay.com

A 39-year-old citizen of Northern Macedonia crossed the Bulgarian border illegally disobeyed the police and hit a patrol car in Kyustendil. 

The woman passed through the "Gueshevo" border checkpoint without the permission of the competent authorities. The woman was driving a car with a Swiss registration but did not stop for inspection, which damaged the border barrier. Subsequently, in the area of ​​the village of Garlyano, she did not comply with police orders, as she failed to stop at the signal given to her by officers of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the town of Kyustendil. 

She was forced to stop in the area of ​​the "Mogilata" district in the town of Kyustendil. Meanwhile, while driving, the foreign citizen also damaged two police cars, the Sofia Appellate Prosecutor's Office announced. 

Due to the fact that the woman was in an inadequate condition, a team of CSMP was called to the Kyustendil Hospital. The medics who arrived on the scene found that she had a fever. A quick test for the Covid-19 virus was made. Her blood was taken to test for alcohol and narcotics. The woman was hospitalized in the city.  

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria