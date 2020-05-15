Explosion in a Chemical Plant Near Venice - Possible Spread of Chemicals
pixabay.com
A powerful explosion erupted today at a chemical plant near Venice. It is a miracle that only two people were injured.
Authorities advised locals via SMS to stay at home and close the windows then seal them with damp cloths. A cloud of the ensuing fire also covered the lagoon of Venice.
A column of thick black smoke could be seen miles from the scene.
There is a possible spread of Chemicals in the surrounding area.
