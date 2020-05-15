Explosion in a Chemical Plant Near Venice - Possible Spread of Chemicals

Society » INCIDENTS | May 15, 2020, Friday // 20:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Explosion in a Chemical Plant Near Venice - Possible Spread of Chemicals pixabay.com

A powerful explosion erupted today at a chemical plant near Venice. It is a miracle that only two people were injured.

Authorities advised locals via SMS to stay at home and close the windows then seal them with damp cloths. A cloud of the ensuing fire also covered the lagoon of Venice. 

A column of thick black smoke could be seen miles from the scene.

There is a possible spread of Chemicals in the surrounding area.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria