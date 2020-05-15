Gas Leak in Plovdiv, Bulgaria
pixabay.com
Late last night, a signal was given for a gas leak from a gas station. It is located in the Smirnensky district, close to the medical dormitories.
It turned out that a pump supplying fuel to the gas stations had failed.
The area was immediately cordoned off by police. There was no need to evacuate the people in the neighborhood.
